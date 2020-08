মাঝ আকাশে দুই বিমানের মুখোমুখি সংঘর্ষ, জীবিত নেই কেউ (ভিডিওসহ)

This is a look at the wreckage of the mid-air plane collision near Soldotna, Alaska, that killed seven people, including four passengers from South Carolina. Also among the victims: both pilots and a guide from Kansas. Truly tragic. Story online: https://www.foxcarolina.com/news/officials-seven-killed-in-mid-air-plane-crash-in-alaska-including-four-from-south-carolina/article_e0867688-d389-11ea-a61d-cf1d3d46c6e7.html

Gepostet von Fox Carolina News am Freitag, 31. Juli 2020