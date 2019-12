উত্তপ্ত ভারতে হিজাব পরে গাইলেন হিন্দু অভিনেত্রী (ভিডিও)

Unity in Diversity

Unity in diversity has always been the core, and the principle to guide us in our journey as the citizens of this beautiful country, India. Unity is strength, and the binding force of all religions and cultures that are prevalent in India and diversity is the assimilation of all ideas of the people from a variety of backgrounds. Today, we salute this diverse culture of this great nation and the unity that has prevailed and will prevail amongst all of us.

Gepostet von Ena Saha am Samstag, 28. Dezember 2019